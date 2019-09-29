Reviewing Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)’s and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s results

This is a contrast between Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 3 -1.23 51.01M -0.07 0.00 VOC Energy Trust 5 0.00 11.09M 0.75 7.38

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Altus Midstream Company and VOC Energy Trust.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 1,924,687,771.20% -2.1% -0.4% VOC Energy Trust 214,922,480.62% 17.9% 17.9%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Altus Midstream Company and VOC Energy Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 138.10% for Altus Midstream Company with average target price of $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altus Midstream Company and VOC Energy Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 16.6%. About 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 26.2% of VOC Energy Trust shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% VOC Energy Trust -4.18% 8.91% -9.69% 17.02% -4.68% 52.35%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company has -58.47% weaker performance while VOC Energy Trust has 52.35% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors VOC Energy Trust beats Altus Midstream Company.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. It has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2016, its underlying properties had interests in 496.6 net producing wells and 55,851.6 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.2 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 5.1 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Austin, Texas.