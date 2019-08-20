Reviewing Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)’s and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)’s results

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 5 7.61 N/A -0.07 0.00 SM Energy Company 14 0.75 N/A 0.09 107.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Altus Midstream Company and SM Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4% SM Energy Company 0.00% 0.5% 0.2%

Liquidity

Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SM Energy Company are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Altus Midstream Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SM Energy Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Altus Midstream Company and SM Energy Company are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 SM Energy Company 1 5 4 2.40

$7 is Altus Midstream Company’s average price target while its potential upside is 171.32%. SM Energy Company on the other hand boasts of a $18.8 average price target and a 83.77% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Altus Midstream Company seems more appealing than SM Energy Company.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Altus Midstream Company and SM Energy Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 86.3% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of SM Energy Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47% SM Energy Company -0.99% -19.21% -34.41% -51.18% -64.02% -35.59%

For the past year SM Energy Company has weaker performance than Altus Midstream Company

Summary

SM Energy Company beats on 7 of the 10 factors Altus Midstream Company.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. It primarily has operations in the South Texas and Gulf Coast, Rocky Mountain, and Permian regions. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 395.8 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 841 net productive oil wells and 704 net productive gas wells. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.