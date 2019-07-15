Reviewing Altus Midstream Company (ALTM)’s and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s results

Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Midstream Company 6 12.67 N/A -0.03 0.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 7 4.82 N/A 0.52 13.63

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altus Midstream Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altus Midstream Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Midstream Company 0.00% 0% 0% Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 29.6% 24.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altus Midstream Company are 4.8 and 4.8 respectively. Its competitor Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.6 and its Quick Ratio is 10.6. Evolution Petroleum Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altus Midstream Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Altus Midstream Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00 Evolution Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Altus Midstream Company has a 82.29% upside potential and an average target price of $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altus Midstream Company and Evolution Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 71.6% and 72.2% respectively. About 0.8% of Altus Midstream Company’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% are Evolution Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altus Midstream Company 2.75% -10.43% -34.42% -45.64% -46.2% -32.21% Evolution Petroleum Corporation -1.67% 3.07% -5.87% -24.89% -22.84% 3.52%

For the past year Altus Midstream Company has -32.21% weaker performance while Evolution Petroleum Corporation has 3.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Evolution Petroleum Corporation beats Altus Midstream Company.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana. Evolution Petroleum Corporation was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.