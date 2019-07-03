Reviewing Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)’s and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI)’s results

Both Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) and Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 32 1.53 N/A 1.55 22.50 Ultralife Corporation 9 1.56 N/A 1.43 5.84

Demonstrates Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and Ultralife Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Ultralife Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than Altra Industrial Motion Corp. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is currently more expensive than Ultralife Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.3% Ultralife Corporation 0.00% 24.5% 21%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.96 beta indicates that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is 96.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Ultralife Corporation’s 29.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.71 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.1. Meanwhile, Ultralife Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Ultralife Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and Ultralife Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 77.4% respectively. About 0.6% of Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Ultralife Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altra Industrial Motion Corp. -1.92% 6.33% 11.54% 4.07% -17.95% 38.33% Ultralife Corporation 0.6% -23.51% -13.81% 6.09% -10.59% 23.85%

For the past year Altra Industrial Motion Corp. was more bullish than Ultralife Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Altra Industrial Motion Corp. beats Ultralife Corporation.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB WoodÂ’s brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power and communications systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment provides lithium 9-volt batteries, cylindrical batteries, thin lithium manganese dioxide batteries, lithium ion cells and rechargeable batteries, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables. The Communications Systems segment offers communications systems and accessories to support military communications systems, such as radio frequency amplifiers, power supplies and cables, connector assemblies, amplified speakers, equipment mounts, case equipment, man-portable systems, and integrated communication systems for fixed or vehicle applications comprising vehicle adapters, vehicle installed power enhanced rifleman appliquÃ© systems, and SATCOM systems. The segmentÂ’s military communications systems and accessories are designed to enhance and extend the operation of communications equipment, such as vehicle-mounted, manpack, and handheld transceivers. It sells its products under the Ultralife Batteries, Lithium Power, McDowell Research, AMTI, ABLE, ACCUTRONICS, ACCUPRO, and ENTELLION brands through original equipment manufacturers, and industrial and defense supply distributors, as well as directly to the United States and international defense departments. In addition, the company sells its 9-volt battery to the broader consumer market through national and regional retail chains and Internet retailers. Ultralife Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Newark, New York.