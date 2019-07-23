Reviewing Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC)’s and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)’s results

Both Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) and OSI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Electrical Equipment industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 33 1.54 N/A 1.55 22.50 OSI Systems Inc. 95 1.74 N/A 2.08 50.05

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and OSI Systems Inc. OSI Systems Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Altra Industrial Motion Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of OSI Systems Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altra Industrial Motion Corp. and OSI Systems Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altra Industrial Motion Corp. 0.00% 5.4% 2.3% OSI Systems Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.96 beta. OSI Systems Inc.’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.01 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival OSI Systems Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than OSI Systems Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of OSI Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altra Industrial Motion Corp. -1.92% 6.33% 11.54% 4.07% -17.95% 38.33% OSI Systems Inc. 1.67% 17.89% 18.5% 39.69% 52.08% 42.02%

For the past year Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than OSI Systems Inc.

Summary

OSI Systems Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets mechanical power transmission components worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Couplings, Clutches and Brakes; Electromagnetic Clutches and Brakes; and Gearing. It offers coupling products under the Ameridrives, Bibby, Lamiflex, TB Wood's, Huco Dynatork, Guardian, and Stromag brands for food processing, oil and gas, power generation, material handling, medical, metals, mining, and mobile off-highway markets; and heavy duty clutches and brakes under the Wichita Clutch, Twiflex, Industrial Clutch, Svendborg Brakes, and Stromag brands for use in metal forming, oil and gas drilling platforms, mining, material handling, marine, and wind turbine applications. The company also provides overrunning clutches under the Formsprag, Marland, and Stieber brands used in conveyors, gear reducers, hoists and cranes, mining machinery, machine tools, paper machinery, and other specialty machinery, as well as aerospace and defense market; and engineered belted drives under the TB WoodÂ’s brand for aggregate, energy, chemical, and material handling markets. In addition, it offers electromagnetic clutches and brakes under the Warner Electric, Inertia Dynamics, Matrix, and Stromag brands for material handling, forklift, elevator, medical mobility, mobile off-highway, baggage handling, and plant productivity applications, as well as for walk-behind mowers, residential lawn tractors, and commercial mowers; gears under the Boston Gear, Nuttall Gear, Delroyd, and Bauer Gear Motor brands that are used in industrial, material handling, mixing, transportation, and food processing applications; and engineered bearing assemblies under the Kilian brand name for use in general industrial and automotive markets. The company was formerly known as Altra Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Altra Industrial Motion Corp. in November 2013. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts.

OSI Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The companyÂ’s Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names. This segment also offers site design, installation, training, and technical support services; and turnkey security screening solutions under the S2 name. Its Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology, and anesthesia delivery and ventilation systems, as well as related supplies and accessories under the Spacelabs and Statcorp Medical names for use in critical care, emergency, and perioperative areas within hospitals, as well as physicians' offices, medical clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers. The companyÂ’s Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment offers optoelectronic devices under the OSI Optoelectronics name for the aerospace and defense, avionics, medical imaging and diagnostics, biochemistry analysis, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, telecommunications, construction, and homeland security markets. This segment also provides electronics manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and end users for medical, automotive, defense, aerospace, industrial, and skin care applications primarily under the OSI Electronics, APlus Products, Briton EMS, Union Four, and Altaflex names; and LCD displays for medical, industrial, and consumer electronics applications, as well as flex circuits and touch panels. In addition, it offers laser-based remote sensing devices to detect and classify vehicles in toll and traffic management systems under the OSI Laserscan and Autosense names; and solid-state laser products for aerospace, defense, telecommunication, and medical applications under the OSI LaserDiode name. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.