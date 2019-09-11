Reviewing Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)’s and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI)’s results

This is a contrast between Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Team Inc. (NYSE:TISI) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Business Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 22 0.43 N/A -0.31 0.00 Team Inc. 16 0.43 N/A -2.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -4% -1.5% Team Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -6.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.02 beta indicates that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is 2.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Team Inc.’s beta is 1.57 which is 57.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. On the competitive side is, Team Inc. which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Team Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Team Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.5% and 0% respectively. 2.4% are Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of Team Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -2.28% 3.24% -12.13% -10.1% -37.76% -6.63% Team Inc. 4.81% 4.48% -3.44% 14.21% -26.07% 13.04%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. had bearish trend while Team Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. beats Team Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Team, Inc. provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TeamQualspec Group (TeamQualspec), TeamFurmanite Group (TeamFurmanite), and Quest Integrity. The TeamQualspec segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, eddy current testing, and alternating current field measurement services. It also provides long-range guided ultrasonic, phased array ultrasonic testing, tank inspection and management programs, rope access, and mechanical integrity and field heat treating services. The TeamFurmanite segment provides on-stream and turnaround/project related services, such as leak repair, fugitive emissions control, hot tapping, field machining and technical bolting, valve repair, field welding, heat exchanger and maintenance, isolation and test plug, and valve insertion services. The Quest Integrity segment provides furnace tube inspection system, in-line inspection services, pipeline integrity management services, and engineering assessment services. The company serves petrochemical, refining, power, pipeline, steel, pulp, and paper industries; and municipalities, shipbuilding, original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and engineering and construction firms. Team, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, Texas.