Reviewing Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)’s and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s results

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 23 0.42 N/A -0.31 0.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 8.04 N/A 1.95 11.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Newtek Business Services Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0.00% -1.5% -0.6% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.99 beta. Competitively, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s beta is 1.38 which is 38.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Newtek Business Services Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s upside potential currently stands at 47.78% and an $30 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Newtek Business Services Corp. is $20.5, which is potential -6.61% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. seems more appealing than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. and Newtek Business Services Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 69.1% and 20.3%. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. -6.08% -4.39% -5.28% 4.48% -17.77% 3.73% Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06%

For the past year Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has weaker performance than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Summary

Newtek Business Services Corp. beats Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. operates as a marketplace and transaction solutions provider for the real estate, mortgage, and consumer debt industries in the United States. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Services segment offers services that span the mortgage and real estate lifecycle to loan servicers, originators, rental property investors, and real estate consumers. This segment provides asset management, origination, insurance, property valuation, and default management services. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers collection and customer relationship management services. It provides asset recovery management services, such as post-charge-off debt collection; and customer care, technical support, early stage collections, insurance call center, and administrative support services. The companyÂ’s Technology Services segment offers software and data analytics solutions that facilitate process automation, rules management, controls enforcement, data security, marketplace enablement, and analytics-driven outcomes across the real estate and mortgage lifecycle. It provides loan origination system, borrower application portal, underwriting and quality control solution, and secondary loan trading platform; patented vendor management, marketplace transaction management, and payment management platform; document management platform; data analytics delivery platform; and residential and commercial loan services, and loss mitigation and default services. This segment also offers IT management services, including desktop support, data center support, network management, telephony services, application management, and IT security. The company serves utility companies, commercial banks, servicers, investors, non-bank originators and correspondent lenders, mortgage bankers, insurance companies, and financial services companies, as well as a government-sponsored enterprise. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.