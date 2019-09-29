Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 0.00 N/A 0.52 24.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 0% respectively. 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.