Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.52
|24.36
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 31.7% and 0% respectively. 9.6% are Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund
|-0.31%
|0%
|2.09%
|6.28%
|0.48%
|14.43%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.
