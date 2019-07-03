Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|28
|1.39
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|20
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 40.23%. About 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
|0.63%
|1.41%
|3.62%
|10.25%
|2.61%
|7.8%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.
