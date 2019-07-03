Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB)’s results

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 28 1.39 N/A -6.88 0.00 Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.7% and 40.23%. About 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund 0.63% 1.41% 3.62% 10.25% 2.61% 7.8%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund had bullish trend.