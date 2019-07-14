Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 26 1.26 N/A -6.88 0.00 Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 15 13.44 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund 0.45% 1.83% 7.53% 13.22% 4.15% 11.3%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.