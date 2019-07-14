Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s results

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|26
|1.26
|N/A
|-6.88
|0.00
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|15
|13.44
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 34.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 11.49% of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.3%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-17.56%
|-32.98%
|-27.13%
|-60.06%
|-69.96%
|-32.5%
|Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund
|0.45%
|1.83%
|7.53%
|13.22%
|4.15%
|11.3%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation had bearish trend while Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.