Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)’s results

Both Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 27 1.40 N/A -6.88 0.00 Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 11 10.37 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.7% and 49.65% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.3% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 0.05% are Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -17.56% -32.98% -27.13% -60.06% -69.96% -32.5% Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. -2.35% -0.94% 5.14% 9.91% 5.14% 20.48%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -32.5% weaker performance while Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has 20.48% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.