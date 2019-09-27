Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.69
|0.00
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|1.67
|11.81M
|0.21
|7.52
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|0.00%
|3.7%
|-14.7%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|637,001,078.75%
|1.6%
|1.2%
Risk and Volatility
Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. About 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Altisource Asset Management Corporation
|-14%
|-32.48%
|-68.72%
|-68.21%
|-86.11%
|-68.14%
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation was more bearish than Manning & Napier Inc.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
