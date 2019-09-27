Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -4.69 0.00 Manning & Napier Inc. 2 1.67 11.81M 0.21 7.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Manning & Napier Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Manning & Napier Inc. 637,001,078.75% 1.6% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Competitively, Manning & Napier Inc.’s beta is 1.19 which is 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. About 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation was more bearish than Manning & Napier Inc.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.