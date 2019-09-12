Reviewing Altisource Asset Management Corporation (AAMC)’s and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP)’s results

Altisource Asset Management Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) and Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE:AMP) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altisource Asset Management Corporation 20 1.15 N/A -4.69 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 139 1.47 N/A 13.56 10.73

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0.00% 3.7% -14.7% Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0.00% 37% 1.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.61 shows that Altisource Asset Management Corporation is 61.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Ameriprise Financial Inc. has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Altisource Asset Management Corporation and Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altisource Asset Management Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Ameriprise Financial Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is $166, which is potential 14.03% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 31.7% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation shares and 86.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 9.6% of Altisource Asset Management Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altisource Asset Management Corporation -14% -32.48% -68.72% -68.21% -86.11% -68.14% Ameriprise Financial Inc. -3.93% -0.16% -0.74% 21.08% -0.99% 39.42%

For the past year Altisource Asset Management Corporation has -68.14% weaker performance while Ameriprise Financial Inc. has 39.42% stronger performance.

Summary

Ameriprise Financial Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Altisource Asset Management Corporation.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. Its Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force. This segmentÂ’s products include U.S. mutual funds and their non-U.S. equivalents, exchange-traded funds, variable product funds underlying insurance, and annuity separate accounts; and institutional asset management products, such as traditional asset classes, separately managed accounts, individually managed accounts, collateralized loan obligations, hedge funds, collective funds, and property funds. The companyÂ’s Annuities segment provides variable and fixed annuity products to individual clients through affiliated and unaffiliated advisors, and financial institutions. Its Protection segment offers various products to address the protection and risk management needs of retail clients, including life, disability income, and property casualty insurance through advisors and affinity relationships. The company was formerly known as American Express Financial Corporation and changed its name to Ameriprise Financial, Inc. in September 2005. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.