Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.10 N/A -15.41 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 11.3 and 11.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Surface Oncology Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.