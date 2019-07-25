Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.37 N/A -22.68 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.65 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.26 beta, while its volatility is 226.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.9 and has 2.9 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Altimmune Inc. and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 931.75% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.8% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.