Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 2 0.00 11.67M -15.41 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 14 0.00 69.07M -1.50 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 557,866,054.78% -87.3% -71% Orchard Therapeutics plc 480,319,888.73% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Orchard Therapeutics plc are 9.2 and 9.2 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Orchard Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orchard Therapeutics plc 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Orchard Therapeutics plc’s potential upside is 117.57% and its consensus price target is $26.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 53.6% of Orchard Therapeutics plc shares. Insiders held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Orchard Therapeutics plc 5.46% 0.71% -25.2% 14.73% 0% -10.36%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Orchard Therapeutics plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.