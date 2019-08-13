Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.07 N/A -15.41 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 highlights Altimmune Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Altimmune Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility & Risk

Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.05. In other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has beta of 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Current Ratio is 13.4. Meanwhile, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.5% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has -25.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Altimmune Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.