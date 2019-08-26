Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.21 N/A -15.41 0.00 Omeros Corporation 17 12.76 N/A -2.49 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Omeros Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Omeros Corporation 0.00% 132.1% -127.7%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. has a 3.05 beta, while its volatility is 205.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Omeros Corporation’s 2.95 beta is the reason why it is 195.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Its competitor Omeros Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Altimmune Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Omeros Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Altimmune Inc. and Omeros Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Omeros Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, Omeros Corporation’s potential upside is 33.61% and its average target price is $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Omeros Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 52.5% respectively. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Omeros Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Omeros Corporation 1.91% 0.32% -18.97% 18.49% -24.6% 39.23%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Omeros Corporation.

Summary

Omeros Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company markets OMIDRIA for use during cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement. Its clinical programs include OMS721 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat thrombotic microangiopathies, IgA nephropathy, and other renal diseases. The companyÂ’s clinical programs also consists of OMS824, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Huntington's diseases and schizophrenia; OMS405 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat opioid and nicotine addiction; and OMS201, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for use during urological procedures. Its preclinical programs comprise OMS527 for the treatment of addiction and compulsive disorders, as well as for movement disorders; OMS906 to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and other alternative pathway disorders; OMS721 for the treatment of aHUS, IgAN, HSCT-TMA, and age-related macular degeneration; and OMS616 to control surgical and traumatic bleeding. The companyÂ’s preclinical programs also include GPR17 for the treatment of myelin formation; GPR101 for appetite and eating disorders; GPR151 to treat schizophrenia and cognition; GPR161 for triple-negative breast cancer treatment; GPR183 for the treatment of osteoporosis, and Epstein-Barr virus infections and related diseases; GPR174 for modulation of the immune system; and Antibody Platform for metabolic, CV, oncologic, musculoskeletal, and other disorders. In addition, the company is developing OMS103 that has completed Phase III clinical trial for arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. Omeros Corporation was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Seattle, Washington.