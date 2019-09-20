Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.10 N/A -15.41 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 135 3.68 N/A 8.02 17.37

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Altimmune Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Altimmune Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Altimmune Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the average target price of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc is $167.4, which is potential 29.52% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 95.4% respectively. Insiders held 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Summary

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.