Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.97% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.90% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Altimmune Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.40% -77.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Altimmune Inc. and its rivals’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. N/A 3 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Altimmune Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.85 2.69 2.84

The potential upside of the peers is 133.00%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Altimmune Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altimmune Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. is 226.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.26. Competitively, Altimmune Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.85 which is 85.13% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Altimmune Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Altimmune Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.