Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.34 N/A -22.68 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 8.30 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -103.4% -77% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 3.26 shows that Altimmune Inc. is 226.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.66 which is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 8.7 and 8.7. Competitively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.9 and 4.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $10.4, which is potential 286.62% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 6.8% and 44.8% respectively. About 2.4% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.8% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. -11.71% -12% -13.44% -28.84% -83.08% 28.16% Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.51% -12.53% -25.43% -34.03% -26.22% -12.75%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 28.16% stronger performance while Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -12.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.