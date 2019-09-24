Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.24 N/A -15.41 0.00 Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 2.72 N/A -0.28 0.00

Demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Altimmune Inc. and Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -31.5% -24.7%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 3.05. From a competition point of view, Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.78 beta which is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.4. The Current Ratio of rival Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 9.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.9. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.3% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.82% -16% -10.91% 19.03% -15.52% 24.58%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was less bullish than Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for patients with difficult-to-treat diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes IPI-549 an orally administered immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma) is in Phase 1 clinical study. The company has a license agreement with Verastem, Inc. to research, develop, commercialize, and manufacture duvelisib, a selective inhibitor of the PI3K delta and gamma isoforms, including DUO study that is in randomized Phase III clinical study for patients with relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia and products containing duvelisib; Intellikine, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products targeting the delta and/or gamma isoforms of PI3K; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to develop and commercialize duvelisib. Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.