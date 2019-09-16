Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.55 N/A -15.41 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.05. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s beta is 3.72 which is 272.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.4. The Current Ratio of rival Immunic Inc. is 7 and its Quick Ratio is has 7. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Immunic Inc.’s potential upside is 183.89% and its consensus target price is $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 1.6% of Immunic Inc. shares. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Altimmune Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Immunic Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc. beats Immunic Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.