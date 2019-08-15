Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EMMA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 2.77 N/A -15.41 0.00 Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 8 8.11 N/A -7.78 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Altimmune Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -313.7% -215.9%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 3.05. Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s 182.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.82 beta.

Liquidity

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 8.7%. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. has 10.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. 29.94% -22.5% -15.56% -44.9% -41.67% 48.22%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Emmaus Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Emmaus Life Sciences Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.