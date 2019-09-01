Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.17 N/A -15.41 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -215.9% -57%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Current Ratio is 13.4. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.9 while its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $18, which is potential 148.28% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.4% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 14.29% of Altimmune Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.33% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.8% -13.63% -27.28% 35.83% -18.07% 130.67%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. was less bullish than Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.