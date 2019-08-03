Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS)’s results

Both Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Clovis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.31 N/A -15.41 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 20 4.23 N/A -7.16 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Clovis Oncology Inc. 0.00% -196.4% -43%

Altimmune Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.05 beta. Competitively, Clovis Oncology Inc. is 81.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.81 beta.

13.4 and 13.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. Its rival Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.2 respectively. Altimmune Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Clovis Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Clovis Oncology Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Competitively the consensus price target of Clovis Oncology Inc. is $29, which is potential 213.17% upside.

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Clovis Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 0% respectively. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Clovis Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Clovis Oncology Inc. -4.7% -31.27% -40.43% -57.11% -75.79% -41.26%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Clovis Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Clovis Oncology Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Clovis Oncology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, an oral and small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious breast cancer mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca. The company is also involved in the ARIEL3 and ARIEL4 confirmatory trials of rucaparib as a potential maintenance therapy and treatment for ovarian cancer; trial of rucaparib in prostate indications (TRITON) 2, a Phase 2 single-arm study in men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and TRITON3, a Phase 3 comparative study in men with mCRPC enrolling BRCA mutant and ATM, as well as engages in the various clinical studies for other indications. It distributes its products primarily through specialty distributors and pharmacy providers to patients and health care providers. The company has license agreements with Pfizer Inc., AstraZeneca UK Limited, Advenchen Laboratories LLC, and Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier; and a clinical collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to evaluate combination of Opdivo (Nivolumab) and Rubraca (rucaparib) in Phase 2 and pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials in multiple tumor types. Clovis Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.