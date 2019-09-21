Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.30 N/A -15.41 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 21 51.15 N/A -2.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Altimmune Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altimmune Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cara Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.4. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cara Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $33.5, with potential upside of 51.17%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 57.6% respectively. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.29%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has weaker performance than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.