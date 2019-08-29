Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.22 N/A -15.41 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

Altimmune Inc.’s 3.05 beta indicates that its volatility is 205.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has a 1.45 beta which is 45.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Altimmune Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is $12.25, which is potential 410.42% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.29% are Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.