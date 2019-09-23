Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.27 N/A -15.41 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 61 12.17 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Altimmune Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A 3.05 beta means Altimmune Inc.’s volatility is 205.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Altimmune Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Altimmune Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 9.4% and 59.8% respectively. Altimmune Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.29%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has -4.13% weaker performance.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.