Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.13 N/A -15.41 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1093.19 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Altimmune Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 consensus price target and a 153.16% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 0%. About 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.42% -1.24% 4.43% 0% 19.77% -6.74%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.