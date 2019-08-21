Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.33 N/A -15.41 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Altimmune Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Altimmune Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares and 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. shares. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Applied Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Applied Therapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.