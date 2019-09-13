Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.38 N/A -15.41 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.08 N/A -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Altimmune Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Altimmune Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc. is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 3.05. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Altimmune Inc. are 13.4 and 13.4. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.7 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Altimmune Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Altimmune Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $16 consensus price target and a 219.36% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Altimmune Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 72.4%. Insiders held roughly 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. had bullish trend while Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Altimmune Inc.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.