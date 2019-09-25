Reviewing Altimmune Inc. (ALT)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altimmune Inc. 3 3.14 N/A -15.41 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.14 N/A -1.02 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Altimmune Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Altimmune Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3%

Volatility and Risk

Altimmune Inc.’s current beta is 3.05 and it happens to be 205.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has beta of 1.55 which is 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Altimmune Inc. is 13.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.4. The Current Ratio of rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.5. Altimmune Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Altimmune Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has an average price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 349.10%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Altimmune Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.29%. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has 0.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Altimmune Inc. has 16.5% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Altimmune Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.