Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)’s results

As Application Software companies, Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 87 27.21 N/A 0.50 176.43 Synaptics Incorporated 35 0.73 N/A -0.12 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alteryx Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Synaptics Incorporated 0.00% 3% 1.5%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Synaptics Incorporated are 3.2 and 2.6 respectively. Synaptics Incorporated therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Alteryx Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Synaptics Incorporated 0 5 1 2.17

Alteryx Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -27.17% and an $88.5 consensus target price. Meanwhile, Synaptics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $40.17, while its potential upside is 21.65%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Synaptics Incorporated seems more appealing than Alteryx Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alteryx Inc. and Synaptics Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.7% and 100%. Insiders owned 0.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Synaptics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04% Synaptics Incorporated -3.48% -13.1% -20.88% -12.14% -23.13% -12.85%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has 48.04% stronger performance while Synaptics Incorporated has -12.85% weaker performance.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Synaptics Incorporated on 8 of the 10 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its human interface products solutions for mobile product applications, including smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications, such as keyboards, mice, and desktop product applications. Its products include ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on smartphones and tablets; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for entry-level smartphones; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in smartphones, tablets, notebook PCs, PC peripherals, and other applications. The companyÂ’s products also comprise TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; and ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad. In addition, its other product solutions include dual pointing solutions, which offer TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves smartphone, tablet, and PC original equipment manufacturers, as well as various consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.