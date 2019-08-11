Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s results

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 91 26.57 N/A 0.50 235.55 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 4 1.27 N/A 0.17 20.47

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Alteryx Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Alteryx Inc. is currently more expensive than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alteryx Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alteryx Inc. is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Alteryx Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Alteryx Inc. has an average price target of $110.8, and a -15.48% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 73.5% are Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. -3.33% -5.95% -28.1% 0% 0% -32.3%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. had bullish trend while Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.