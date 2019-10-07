Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE)’s results

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TYPE), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 125 8.49 45.05M 0.50 235.55 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 20 0.99 32.09M 0.38 52.83

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alteryx Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Alteryx Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Alteryx Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 36,016,949.15% 15.5% 6.8% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 162,152,602.32% 3.5% 2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alteryx Inc. and Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Alteryx Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.42% and an $134.4 average target price. On the other hand, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.’s potential downside is -11.75% and its average target price is $17.5. The results provided earlier shows that Alteryx Inc. appears more favorable than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 92.7% of Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. shares. Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. has 3.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. 19.3% 18.1% 16.31% 21.03% -1.38% 28.67%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has stronger performance than Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 15 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. develops, markets, and licenses technologies and fonts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and rest of Asia. The company offers font products, including its own fonts from the Monotype Libraries, as well as fonts from third parties through its e-commerce Websites, including myfonts.com, fonts.com, fontshop.com, and linotype.com. It also provides font scaling engine and font compression technologies that are compatible with virtually font formats and industry standards, including the PostScript and PCL printing languages; font solutions for consumer device manufacturers, including Edge and SmartHint technologies for precise pixel adjustments to enable fonts to display with optimal quality in suboptimal display environments; printer driver kits; and fonts for printer manufacturers. In addition, the company offers screen imaging technologies; a mobile engagement platform that enables brands and advertisers to create and distribute branded content; brand engagement and social endorsement technologies through mobile and digital channels; and various tools to enhance user experiences. Further, it provides expert consultation and custom type design services; and technology support and professional services. The company provides approximately 17,000 typeface designs, and supports approximately 250 Latin and non-Latin languages. Its solutions are used in various devices, including laser printers, digital copiers, mobile phones, automotive displays, navigation devices, e-book readers, tablets, digital cameras, digital televisions, set-top boxes, consumer appliances, and Internet of things devices, as well as in various software applications and operating systems. The company serves content creators, marketers, consumer device manufacturers, and independent software vendors and developers. Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.