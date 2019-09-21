Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 103 24.75 N/A 0.50 235.55 Marin Software Incorporated 3 0.29 N/A -6.33 0.00

Demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Marin Software Incorporated 0.00% -107.5% -68%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Marin Software Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marin Software Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Alteryx Inc. and Marin Software Incorporated’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Marin Software Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$134.4 is Alteryx Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 13.94%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of Marin Software Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Marin Software Incorporated has 17.75% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Marin Software Incorporated -11.21% -18.69% -63.33% -67.91% -64.64% -62.71%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has 97.65% stronger performance while Marin Software Incorporated has -62.71% weaker performance.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Marin Software Incorporated.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Marin Software Incorporated operates a cross-channel advertising cloud platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows marketing professionals to manage their digital advertising spend across search, social, and display channels. The companyÂ’s platform consists of various modules, including Optimization module that helps advertisers to manage bids across publishers to meet revenue goals and identify opportunities for campaign improvements; Reporting and Analytics module that enables advertisers to report results at a business level and analyze cross-channel performance trends; and Campaign Management module, which provides the digital advertiser with an interface to create, manage, and optimize campaigns across various publishers. It also offers Connect module that enables advertisers to automate and streamline the capture of revenue, cost, and audience data from a range of sources, such as ad servers, analytics systems, CRM platforms, publishers, and third party databases. In addition, the company provides Marin Enterprise and Marin Display, which provide digital advertisers to manage large-scale advertising campaigns; Perfect Audience for rapid deployment, as well as to implement and optimize campaigns across various networks and across devices; and Marin Professional that is designed for rapid deployment and offers customers a workflow, analysis, and optimization solution for managing digital advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.