Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s results

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 95 29.86 N/A 0.50 235.55 Lyft Inc. 61 5.19 N/A -6.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Alteryx Inc. and Lyft Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Lyft Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.6 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. Its rival Lyft Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Alteryx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Lyft Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Lyft Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Lyft Inc. 0 3 9 2.75

Alteryx Inc.’s downside potential is -17.55% at a $117.33 average price target. Lyft Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $75.46 average price target and a 46.92% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Lyft Inc. looks more robust than Alteryx Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alteryx Inc. and Lyft Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 33.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.9% are Lyft Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Lyft Inc. -6.68% -1.82% 3.61% 0% 0% -22.25%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has 97.65% stronger performance while Lyft Inc. has -22.25% weaker performance.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Lyft Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.