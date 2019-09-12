Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM)’s results

We are contrasting Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 102 23.85 N/A 0.50 235.55 LogMeIn Inc. 76 2.78 N/A 0.62 122.33

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Alteryx Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. LogMeIn Inc. is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx Inc. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alteryx Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of LogMeIn Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alteryx Inc. and LogMeIn Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% LogMeIn Inc. 0.00% 2.5% 1.9%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, LogMeIn Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LogMeIn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Alteryx Inc. and LogMeIn Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 LogMeIn Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

$134.4 is Alteryx Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 17.08%. On the other hand, LogMeIn Inc.’s potential upside is 14.11% and its consensus price target is $79.67. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Alteryx Inc. seems more appealing than LogMeIn Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 0% of LogMeIn Inc. shares. Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Competitively, 1.8% are LogMeIn Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% LogMeIn Inc. 3.36% 2.93% -6.24% -17.15% -6.5% -6.87%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. had bullish trend while LogMeIn Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats LogMeIn Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser-based online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a provider of cloud-based telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web-based live chat service. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud-based IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web-based remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution. In addition, the company offers LogMeIn Central, a Web-based management console; GoToMyPC, an online service that enables mobile workstyles; LogMeIn Pro, a remote access service; LastPass, a password management and single sign on solution; LogMeIn Backup, a service that subscribers install on two or more computers to create a backup network; LogMeIn Hamachi, a hosted virtual private network service; and RemotelyAnywhere, a LAN-based systems administration product used to manage personal computers and servers. It serves small and medium businesses, IT service providers, mobile carriers, customer service centers, original equipment manufacturers, enterprise customers, and consumers. The company was formerly known as 3am Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LogMeIn, Inc. in March 2006. LogMeIn, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.