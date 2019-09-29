Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s results

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 128 8.50 45.05M 0.50 235.55 Elastic N.V. 87 -6.04 44.48M -1.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Alteryx Inc. and Elastic N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alteryx Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 35,093,869.28% 15.5% 6.8% Elastic N.V. 51,149,954.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Elastic N.V. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Elastic N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Elastic N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Elastic N.V. 0 4 4 2.50

The consensus target price of Alteryx Inc. is $134.4, with potential upside of 26.58%. On the other hand, Elastic N.V.’s potential upside is 26.66% and its consensus target price is $105. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Elastic N.V. is looking more favorable than Alteryx Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.5% of Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.2% of Elastic N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Alteryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Elastic N.V.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Alteryx Inc. beats Elastic N.V.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.