Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)’s results

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 103 24.75 N/A 0.50 235.55 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.94 N/A 0.11 77.24

Table 1 demonstrates Alteryx Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Alteryx Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Alteryx Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than CooTek (Cayman) Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Alteryx Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. Its competitor CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alteryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Alteryx Inc.’s consensus target price is $134.4, while its potential upside is 13.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alteryx Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 1.9% respectively. 0.7% are Alteryx Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has 97.65% stronger performance while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.