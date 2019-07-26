Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK)’s results

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Carbon Black Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 86 27.18 N/A 0.50 176.43 Carbon Black Inc. 15 6.09 N/A -3.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alteryx Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Carbon Black Inc. 0.00% -126.4% -60.1%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Carbon Black Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Alteryx Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Carbon Black Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Carbon Black Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Carbon Black Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average price target of Alteryx Inc. is $88.5, with potential downside of -27.08%. Competitively Carbon Black Inc. has a consensus price target of $18.67, with potential downside of -0.27%. The results provided earlier shows that Carbon Black Inc. appears more favorable than Alteryx Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 96.7% of Alteryx Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 64.8% of Carbon Black Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3% of Carbon Black Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. 0.64% 4.26% 25.4% 52.11% 157.43% 48.04% Carbon Black Inc. 2.97% 38.46% 16.81% 14.65% -23.92% 34.13%

For the past year Alteryx Inc. has stronger performance than Carbon Black Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Carbon Black Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.