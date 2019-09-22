Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)’s results

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 104 24.75 N/A 0.50 235.55 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 68 8.18 N/A 1.50 49.14

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Alteryx Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. Cadence Design Systems Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alteryx Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alteryx Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0.00% 31.9% 17.2%

Liquidity

Alteryx Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Cadence Design Systems Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Alteryx Inc. has an average target price of $134.4, and a 13.94% upside potential. Competitively Cadence Design Systems Inc. has an average target price of $68.5, with potential upside of 3.77%. The information presented earlier suggests that Alteryx Inc. looks more robust than Cadence Design Systems Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Alteryx Inc. and Cadence Design Systems Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.9% and 91.2% respectively. About 0.7% of Alteryx Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Cadence Design Systems Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Cadence Design Systems Inc. -2.48% 0.76% 7.83% 55.67% 68.32% 69.99%

For the past year Alteryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cadence Design Systems Inc.

Summary

Alteryx Inc. beats Cadence Design Systems Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. provides electronic design automation software, emulation and prototyping hardware, system interconnect, and analysis worldwide. It offers functional verification, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Incisive, a functional verification platform; and Palladium, a verification computing platform. The company also provides digital integrated circuit (IC) design products, such as logic design products for chip planning, design, verification, and test technologies and services; physical implementation tools, including place and route, signal integrity, optimization, and multiple patterning preparation; and signoff products to signoff the design as ready for manufacture by a silicon foundry, as well as design for manufacturing products for use in the product development process. In addition, it offers custom IC design and verification products to create schematic and physical representations of circuits down to the transistor level for analog, mixed-signal, custom digital, memory, and RF designs; and system interconnect design products to develop printed circuit boards and IC packages. Further, the company provides design IP products consisting of pre-verified and customizable functional blocks to integrate into customerÂ’s system-on-chips; and VIP and memory models for use in system-level verification to model correct behavior of full systems interacting with their environments. Additionally, it offers services related to methodology, education, and hosted design solutions, as well as technical support and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.