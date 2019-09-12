Reviewing Alteryx Inc. (AYX)’s and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s results

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alteryx Inc. 102 23.98 N/A 0.50 235.55 Adobe Inc. 281 13.46 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alteryx Inc. and Adobe Inc. Adobe Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Alteryx Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Adobe Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alteryx Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alteryx Inc. 0.00% 15.5% 6.8% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alteryx Inc. are 1.6 and 1.6. Competitively, Adobe Inc. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Alteryx Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Alteryx Inc. and Adobe Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alteryx Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79

The average price target of Alteryx Inc. is $134.4, with potential upside of 16.45%. Adobe Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $310.71 average price target and a 10.92% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Alteryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 86.9% of Alteryx Inc. shares and 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares. Alteryx Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Adobe Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alteryx Inc. -2.55% 8.41% 34.32% 66.42% 199.01% 97.65% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Alteryx Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Adobe Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Adobe Inc. beats Alteryx Inc.

Alteryx, Inc. provides self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. It offers Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable product for sharing and running analytic applications in a Web-based environment; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository. The company serves clients in business and financial services, consumer goods, healthcare, retail, technology, and travel and hospitality industries in approximately 50 countries. Alteryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.