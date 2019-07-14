Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Zymeworks Inc. 17 14.42 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zymeworks Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Zymeworks Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Zymeworks Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -13.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Its competitor Zymeworks Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and its Quick Ratio is 6.8. Zymeworks Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.6% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 40.7% of Zymeworks Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Zymeworks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Zymeworks Inc. -2.94% 19.42% 15.17% 31.35% 14.52% 23.57%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has stronger performance than Zymeworks Inc.

Summary

Zymeworks Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

Zymeworks Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate include ZW25, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. It is also developing ZW33, a bispecific anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of breast and ovarian cancers. The company has strategic partnerships with Merck Sharp & Dohme Research Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Celgene Corporation and Celgene Alpine Investment Co. LLC, GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, and Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd. Zymeworks Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.