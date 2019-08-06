Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 10.86 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Veracyte Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.03 shows that Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Veracyte Inc.’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Veracyte Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.3 and 6.1 respectively. Veracyte Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Veracyte Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Veracyte Inc. is $23, which is potential -5.78% downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Veracyte Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 88.7%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Veracyte Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Veracyte Inc. has 125.52% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Veracyte Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.