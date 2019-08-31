Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 113.86 N/A -2.44 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Translate Bio Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Translate Bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Translate Bio Inc.’s consensus target price is $21, while its potential upside is 131.28%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 3.1% and 58.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, 31.15% are Translate Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Translate Bio Inc. has 6.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.