Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|82.55
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 57.4%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-9.73%
|-21.09%
|-40.59%
|-28.87%
|-53.26%
|-21.09%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
