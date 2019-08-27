Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 82.55 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 57.4%. 18.7% are Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller decline than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited beats Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.