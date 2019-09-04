Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)’s results

Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 9 2.82 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Recro Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Risk and Volatility

Alterity Therapeutics Limited has a beta of 1.03 and its 3.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Recro Pharma Inc.’s beta is -0.27 which is 127.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 4.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4.4. The Current Ratio of rival Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Alterity Therapeutics Limited is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Recro Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively the consensus price target of Recro Pharma Inc. is $8.5, which is potential -26.91% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.1% and 71.4%. Insiders owned 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -9.73% -21.09% -40.59% -28.87% -53.26% -21.09% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited has -21.09% weaker performance while Recro Pharma Inc. has 35.21% stronger performance.

Summary

Recro Pharma Inc. beats Alterity Therapeutics Limited on 6 of the 8 factors.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.