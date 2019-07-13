Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|20
|8.50
|N/A
|-4.88
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Radius Health Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Radius Health Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0.00%
|-56.4%
|-49.9%
|Radius Health Inc.
|0.00%
|-252.8%
|-65.9%
Volatility & Risk
Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Radius Health Inc. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Radius Health Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Radius Health Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
Competitively the consensus target price of Radius Health Inc. is $24, which is potential 8.11% upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Radius Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Alterity Therapeutics Limited
|-4.79%
|-14.05%
|-1.24%
|-10.67%
|-20.5%
|24.22%
|Radius Health Inc.
|1.91%
|-0.59%
|14.08%
|39.3%
|-34.62%
|32.63%
For the past year Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s stock price has smaller growth than Radius Health Inc.
Summary
Radius Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Alterity Therapeutics Limited.
Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
