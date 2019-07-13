Reviewing Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ATHE)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

We are contrasting Alterity Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 20 8.50 N/A -4.88 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.4% -49.9% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics Limited is 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. From a competition point of view, Radius Health Inc. has a 0.98 beta which is 2.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

4.4 and 4.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alterity Therapeutics Limited. Its rival Radius Health Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5 respectively. Radius Health Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Alterity Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Alterity Therapeutics Limited and Radius Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 3.6% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 18.7% of Alterity Therapeutics Limited’s shares. Competitively, Radius Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alterity Therapeutics Limited -4.79% -14.05% -1.24% -10.67% -20.5% 24.22% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

Summary

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.